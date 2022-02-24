Kremlin Not Excluding Possibility of Talks Between Putin and Zelenskyy If Ukraine ready

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Moscow sees no obstacles to negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if Ukraine is ready to talk about Moscow's security concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"If the Ukrainian leadership is ready to talks about it," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia is ready for contacts.