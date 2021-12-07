Kremlin Not Expecting Any Breakthroughs From Putin-Biden Online Meeting

Moscow does not expect any breakthroughs from the upcoming online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that this is a working conversation in a difficult period

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Moscow does not expect any breakthroughs from the upcoming online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that this is a working conversation in a difficult period.

"There is no need to expect any breakthroughs from this conversation. This is a working conversation in a very difficult period ... The escalation of tensions in Europe is running high, it is extraordinary, and, of course, this requires a personal discussion at the highest level," Peskov told reporters.