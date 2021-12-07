Kremlin Not Expecting Any Breakthroughs From Putin-Biden Online Meeting

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Moscow does not expect any breakthroughs from the upcoming online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that this is a working conversation in a difficult period

"There is no need to expect any breakthroughs from this conversation. This is a working conversation in a very difficult period ... The escalation of tensions in Europe is running high, it is extraordinary, and, of course, this requires a personal discussion at the highest level," Peskov told reporters.

