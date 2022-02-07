Kremlin Not Expecting Any Decisive Changes After Putin-Macron Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Moscow does not expect any decisive changes after one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, as the situation is too complicated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Macron heads the country that holds the chairmanship of the European Union. It is very important. But, of course, the situation is too complicated to expect any decisive changes in the course of one meeting. But we know, and Macron himself told Putin that he was coming with certain ideas to find possible options for easing tensions in Europe.

And he is going to share these ideas with Putin," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin believes that negotiations with Macron can become a turning point in the current tense situation in Europe in connection with Ukraine.

The spokesman noted the importance of the visit, adding that the agenda will be dominated by the topics of tensions in Europe over the situation around Ukraine and security guarantees.

Peskov recalled that the meeting was preceded by several telephone conversations between the two presidents.

"Therefore, we expect a very substantive and lengthy discussion," he added.