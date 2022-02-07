UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Expecting Any Decisive Changes After Putin-Macron Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Not Expecting Any Decisive Changes After Putin-Macron Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Moscow does not expect any decisive changes after one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, as the situation is too complicated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Macron heads the country that holds the chairmanship of the European Union. It is very important. But, of course, the situation is too complicated to expect any decisive changes in the course of one meeting. But we know, and Macron himself told Putin that he was coming with certain ideas to find possible options for easing tensions in Europe.

And he is going to share these ideas with Putin," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin believes that negotiations with Macron can become a turning point in the current tense situation in Europe in connection with Ukraine.

The spokesman noted the importance of the visit, adding that the agenda will be dominated by the topics of tensions in Europe over the situation around Ukraine and security guarantees.

Peskov recalled that the meeting was preceded by several telephone conversations between the two presidents.

"Therefore, we expect a very substantive and lengthy discussion," he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Visit Vladimir Putin Share

Recent Stories

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Paki ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Pakistani Visa Holders

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100 ..

Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100% Paperless Stamp” by Digita ..

6 minutes ago
 Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troo ..

Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troops: spokesman

8 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>