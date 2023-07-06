Kremlin Not Following Movements of Wagner Head Prigozhin - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Kremlin is not following movements of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Progozhin is not in Belarus, but in St.

Petersburg.

"No, we do not follow his (Prigozhin's) movements. We have neither the ability nor the desire to do it," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov also said that all agreements made after the events of June 24 remains relevant, including Prigozhin's departure to Belarus, as confirmed by Lukashenko.