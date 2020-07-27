UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Not Following Nornickel's Dialogue With Supervising Bodies On Norilsk Fuel Leak

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:46 PM

Kremlin Not Following Nornickel's Dialogue With Supervising Bodies on Norilsk Fuel Leak

The Kremlin is not discussing with Nornickel the dialogue the mining giant is maintaining with the regulatory authorities on the recent massive diesel leak at the company's mineral processing plant in Norilsk, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Kremlin is not discussing with Nornickel the dialogue the mining giant is maintaining with the regulatory authorities on the recent massive diesel leak at the company's mineral processing plant in Norilsk, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, they neither follow nor discuss," Peskov said, when asked whether President Vladimir Putin talked about the amount of compensation with the company's head.

The spokesman stated that this issue was within the responsibility of the designated authorities, but not the president.

"Rosprirodnadzor [the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service] is engaged in this, there is current legislation, there are current norms, various coefficients.

This is a matter for discussion by the competent authorities," Peskov added.

On May 29, some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river. According to Nornickel, which owns the power plant where the accident took place, the spill was caused by melting permafrost, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion.

The emergency services have announced having localized the spill. Rosprirodnadzor has estimated the incurred damage at approximately $2 billion, for the water and soil pollution. The company said that it was contesting the amount of damage to the environment caused by the fuel spill.

Related Topics

Accident Water Nuclear Company Vladimir Putin Norilsk Tank May Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

30 minutes ago

Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman f ..

53 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes bu ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarter ..

16 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking open ..

16 minutes ago

Two criminal gangs busted

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.