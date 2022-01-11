UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Linking Journalist Shenderovich's Departure To Foreign Agent Designation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Kremlin Not Linking Journalist Shenderovich's Departure to Foreign Agent Designation

The Kremlin believes that journalist Viktor Shenderovich (designated in Russia as a foreign agent) left Russia in a bid to avoid court proceedings rather than because of his designation as a foreign agent, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Kremlin believes that journalist Viktor Shenderovich (designated in Russia as a foreign agent) left Russia in a bid to avoid court proceedings rather than because of his designation as a foreign agent, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Shenderovich announced that he left Russia after a defamation case was filed against him by lawyers of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin in late December and was registered as a foreign agent the same month.

"This cannot be the result of (him) being designated as a foreign agent, since, basically, being named a foreign agent does not limit one's rights and does not limit one's ability to act in any way. That is why there cannot be a connection. If my understanding of media reports on the matter is correct, they are talking about him having statements or articles containing some allegations that are now being contested in court. It seems that, in this case, it is an attempt to run away from his opponents' complaints being reviewed in court," Peskov told reporters.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin said, as quoted by his company Concord, that he did not expect Shenderovich to be sentenced, citing the alleged "sluggishness" of Russia's court system, especially when it comes to people with political reputation.

The original foreign agent law was adopted by Russia in 2012, giving authorities the power to label NGOs and human rights groups foreign agents.

In December 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed several laws expanding the definition of a foreign agent. In particular, individuals and unregistered NGOs can now be labeled foreign agents for engaging in politics while being funded from abroad. Foreign journalists accredited in Russia can also be labeled foreign agents, with media outlets being obligated to label articles by individuals and organizations recognized as foreign agents. Individuals can be also labeled foreign agents if they are involved in creating a foreign agent media outlet and receive financing from abroad, as well as by spreading reports of such media.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers Company Vladimir Putin Same Concord December 2020 Media From Court

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

40 minutes ago
 AIOU participates in "Plant for Pakistan" drive

AIOU participates in "Plant for Pakistan" drive

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecess ..

Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

3 minutes ago
 15 killed, 887 injured in 848 accidents in Punjab

15 killed, 887 injured in 848 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 China-India to hold 14th Commander-level talks on ..

China-India to hold 14th Commander-level talks on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Afghan envoy leaves China due to personal reasons: ..

Afghan envoy leaves China due to personal reasons: Spokesperson

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.