MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Kremlin believes that journalist Viktor Shenderovich (designated in Russia as a foreign agent) left Russia in a bid to avoid court proceedings rather than because of his designation as a foreign agent, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Shenderovich announced that he left Russia after a defamation case was filed against him by lawyers of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin in late December and was registered as a foreign agent the same month.

"This cannot be the result of (him) being designated as a foreign agent, since, basically, being named a foreign agent does not limit one's rights and does not limit one's ability to act in any way. That is why there cannot be a connection. If my understanding of media reports on the matter is correct, they are talking about him having statements or articles containing some allegations that are now being contested in court. It seems that, in this case, it is an attempt to run away from his opponents' complaints being reviewed in court," Peskov told reporters.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin said, as quoted by his company Concord, that he did not expect Shenderovich to be sentenced, citing the alleged "sluggishness" of Russia's court system, especially when it comes to people with political reputation.

The original foreign agent law was adopted by Russia in 2012, giving authorities the power to label NGOs and human rights groups foreign agents.

In December 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed several laws expanding the definition of a foreign agent. In particular, individuals and unregistered NGOs can now be labeled foreign agents for engaging in politics while being funded from abroad. Foreign journalists accredited in Russia can also be labeled foreign agents, with media outlets being obligated to label articles by individuals and organizations recognized as foreign agents. Individuals can be also labeled foreign agents if they are involved in creating a foreign agent media outlet and receive financing from abroad, as well as by spreading reports of such media.