Kremlin Not Planning Contacts With Biden's Administration Yet - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:11 PM

The Kremlin is not planning any contacts with the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

"No, not yet," Peskov said, when asked if there were plans for contacts with Biden administration or some requests for such contacts.

"So far, we have been getting sanctions. Nothing positive yet, unfortunately," the spokesman added.

