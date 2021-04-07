Kremlin Not Planning to Invite Foreign Guests to May 9 Victory Parade

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) There are no plans to invite foreign participants to the May 9 Victory Parade as the current year is not a milestone anniversary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, this is not a jubilee year, so it is not planned to invite foreign participants.

The rest will probably be the usual process of invitation to the parade. But with those nuances that will be worked out closer to the date of the event and will be determined by our sanitary authorities," Peskov said during a briefing.

