Kremlin Not Putting Forward Any Preconditions For Normandy-Format Summit

Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

Kremlin Not Putting Forward Any Preconditions for Normandy-Format Summit

The Kremlin does not put forward any preconditions for the holding of a Normandy-format summit on Ukraine, while it believes preparations by aides to heads of states should be conducted to ensure summit efficiency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Kremlin does not put forward any preconditions for the holding of a Normandy-format summit on Ukraine, while it believes preparations by aides to heads of states should be conducted to ensure summit efficiency.

"The Kremlin has no conditions, and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has said that. President Putin also favors holding this meeting. But I think you will agree that so that heads of states gather and start discussing anything, someone should prepare a basis for this discussion, someone should do the homework," Peskov told reporters.

