Kremlin Not Rejecting Possibility of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting After Sides Agree on Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Moscow does not reject the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the sides agree on a treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Nothing has changed for us.

We do not reject the possibility of a meeting for our president. But we repeat once again that such a meeting is possible only after the text of the document is agreed," Pekov told reporters.

When asked whether Russia-Ukraine negotiations are under threat, the spokesman said that Moscow still prefers not to share information about the negotiation process.