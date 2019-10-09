Russia's representatives may face new provocations in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, calling for cautiousness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia's representatives may face new provocations in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, calling for cautiousness.

Anastasia Kashevarova, the Russian lower house chairman's adviser for media affairs, said earlier in the day that Russian lawmakers would abstain from visiting the US in the wake of the recent incident with lawmaker Inga Yumasheva, who was questioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an airport upon her arrival in New York.

"I doubt that this is on the president's agenda. However, the US provocation against Russia's representatives, which is obviously not sporadic, proves that there is a danger, the danger remains, and we should certainly be cautious," Peskov told reporters.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday that Yumasheva had been detained at the airport in New York upon her arrival, and an FBI officer had been asking her "obscure and unacceptable questions" for an hour before offering to continue the conversation in an "informal setting." The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed protest to the US over the incident. Yumasheva returned to Russia on Tuesday.