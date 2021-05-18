Kremlin Not Ruling Out New Putin-Lukashenko Meeting by End of May

Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in late May to discuss integration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in late May to discuss integration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that Lukashenko could come to Moscow by the end of the month for a meeting with Putin.

Reporters asked Peskov if the meeting, which could result in an approval of integration maps, is indeed planned for May.

"We do not rule out that the meeting may take place in the end of May. Preparations are ongoing," Peskov said.

"The government is making effort to complete the assignments that the heads of state gave following their previous meetings. Indeed, further development of the integration processes was discussed as part of the entire system of our bilateral relations," the Kremlin spokesman continued.