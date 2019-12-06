UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Not Ruling Out 'Normandy' Summit On Ukraine To Adopt Nonbinding Document

Fri 06th December 2019

Kremlin Not Ruling Out 'Normandy' Summit on Ukraine to Adopt Nonbinding Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The upcoming 'Normandy' summit may adopt a nonbinding document on the Ukraine crisis settlement, listing points of mutual understanding, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine to find a solution to the Donbas conflict. The four leaders will meet in Paris on December 9. The Russian and Ukrainian presidents are expected to have a bilateral on the summit's sidelines, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said over the weekend.

"Obviously, no agreement will be struck, and no one expects any agreement.

It would be overstated expectations, against which we, by the way, very vigorously warn. A positive thing is the meeting itself. Indeed, preparatory work has been conducted and some sort of a document may be adopted at the end of the meeting. This will not be a binding document," Peskov told the Dozhd television channel.

According to the spokesman, the document will include "points on which there is a joint understanding."

This, he noted, does not mean that a full understanding will be reached on all issues.

