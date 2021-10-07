Kremlin Not Ruling Out Possibility for Putin, Raisi to Meet by End of Year

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may take place until the end of the year, depending on the epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may take place until the end of the year, depending on the epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There is an understanding of the need to hold such a meeting, there is a readiness of the two sides to hold such a meeting. And preparations are underway. When it definitely takes place will be decided through diplomatic channels, taking into account how the epidemiological situation is developing. But this cannot be ruled out, of course," Peskov told reporters.