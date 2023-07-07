Open Menu

Kremlin Not Ruling Out Putin-Erdogan Contacts In Foreseeable Future

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Not Ruling Out Putin-Erdogan Contacts in Foreseeable Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the near future are not ruled out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As for the upcoming contacts between Putin and Erdogan, we do not rule it out in the foreseeable future. You know that Putin and Erdogan communicate often and regularly. There was also talk of face-to-face contacts. As soon as the terms of such contacts and dates are determined, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

Erdogan plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Friday.

The sides are expected to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"Of course, we will follow the results of the negotiations (Erdogan-Zelenskyy) you mentioned very closely. We maintain our constructive partnership relations with Ankara, we value these relations and feel reciprocity from the Turkish side. Therefore, of course, we will be interested to know what will be discussed between Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Zelenskyy. This is important," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

59 minutes ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

1 hour ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

4 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

4 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

4 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

16 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

16 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

16 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

16 hours ago

More Stories From World