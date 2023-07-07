Kremlin Not Ruling Out Putin-Erdogan Contacts in Foreseeable Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the near future are not ruled out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As for the upcoming contacts between Putin and Erdogan, we do not rule it out in the foreseeable future. You know that Putin and Erdogan communicate often and regularly. There was also talk of face-to-face contacts. As soon as the terms of such contacts and dates are determined, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

Erdogan plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Friday.

The sides are expected to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"Of course, we will follow the results of the negotiations (Erdogan-Zelenskyy) you mentioned very closely. We maintain our constructive partnership relations with Ankara, we value these relations and feel reciprocity from the Turkish side. Therefore, of course, we will be interested to know what will be discussed between Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Zelenskyy. This is important," Peskov told reporters.