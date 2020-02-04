Kremlin Not Ruling Out Putin-Erdogan Phone Conversation on Tuesday

The Kremlin is not ruling out the possibility for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to hold a phone conversation later on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

Erdogan has said earlier he could have a phone call with Putin on Tuesday.

"We do not rule this out," Peskov said.