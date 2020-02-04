Kremlin Not Ruling Out Putin-Erdogan Phone Conversation On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:55 PM
The Kremlin is not ruling out the possibility for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to hold a phone conversation later on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik
Erdogan has said earlier he could have a phone call with Putin on Tuesday.
"We do not rule this out," Peskov said.