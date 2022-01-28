Kremlin Not Ruling Out Putin Reviewing US Response In Conversation With Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Kremlin is not ruling out that Russian President Vladimir Putin will express his assessments on Washington's response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees during his phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I do not rule out that, of course, some assessments will be given," Peskov told reporters.