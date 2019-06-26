UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Not Ruling Out Putin-Trump Separate Meeting At G20 Summit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 02:56 PM

Preparations for the possible meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, may hold on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan continue, although the date and the format remain unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Preparations for the possible meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, may hold on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan continue, although the date and the format remain unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Japanese city of Osaka will host the G20 summit from Friday to Saturday.

"We do not rule out that Putin and Trump could hold a separate meeting ... I will not cite preliminary estimates. Preparations for the possible meeting continue," Peskov said, when asked if the two leaders intended to hold an on-the-go meeting or full-format talks.

He specified that no documents were being prepared for the possible talks.

When asked whether Putin and Trump could discuss Washington's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed "deal of the century", Peskov said that Trump could raise the matter if he considered it necessary.

