Kremlin Not Ruling Out Putin's New Address Ahead Of July 1 Vote On Constitution Amendments

Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:37 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation ahead of important votes, so the Kremlin is not ruling our a new televised address ahead of the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation ahead of important votes, so the Kremlin is not ruling our a new televised address ahead of the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The all-Russian vote on the changes to the main body of law was initially scheduled for April 22 but then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. July 1 is the officially designated day for the vote, it has been declared a holiday, However, Russians started casting early ballots on Thursday already.

"You know that the president addresses Russians ahead of important votes, so we do not rule out an address ahead of the day of the vote. We can confirm this," Peskov told reporters, adding that Putin will not deliver the address on Monday.

