MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India for the G20 summit cannot be ruled out, Russia continues full-scale participation in the organization, but a decision on the trip has not yet been made, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Independent reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Putin may take part in the G20 summit, which will be held in India in September.

"This cannot be ruled out. Russia continues its full-scale participation in the G20 format, and intends to continue doing so. But no decision has been made yet," Peskov said, commenting on whether Putin will participate in the summit.