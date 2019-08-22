UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Not Ruling Out Someone Trying To Escalate Tensions After Arkhangelsk Blast

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:11 PM

Kremlin Not Ruling Out Someone Trying to Escalate Tensions After Arkhangelsk Blast

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday the Kremlin did not rule out that after the recent accident at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region, someone could be trying to escalate tensions and present developments as dangerous

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday the Kremlin did not rule out that after the recent accident at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region, someone could be trying to escalate tensions and present developments as dangerous.

"Have you tried to look at this situation from a different view? That...

someone wants to deliberately escalate information tensions, distort reality, and present the situation as if there were prerequisites for danger," Peskov said when asked about the information picture forming around the accident.

An accident involving a liquid-propellant missile engine occurred at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8. Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom said the explosion and fire on an off-shore platform killed five and injured three of its employees.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Russia Nuclear August From

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

16 minutes ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

30 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers find cause for rapid melt of one ..

31 minutes ago

Children, mine workers still vulnerable in Balochi ..

46 minutes ago

Annual economic loss of natural disasters in Asia ..

46 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to organize Lok Baithak on "Traditional ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.