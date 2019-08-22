Kremlin Not Ruling Out Someone Trying to Escalate Tensions After Arkhangelsk Blast

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday the Kremlin did not rule out that after the recent accident at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region, someone could be trying to escalate tensions and present developments as dangerous

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday the Kremlin did not rule out that after the recent accident at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region, someone could be trying to escalate tensions and present developments as dangerous.

"Have you tried to look at this situation from a different view? That...

someone wants to deliberately escalate information tensions, distort reality, and present the situation as if there were prerequisites for danger," Peskov said when asked about the information picture forming around the accident.

An accident involving a liquid-propellant missile engine occurred at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8. Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom said the explosion and fire on an off-shore platform killed five and injured three of its employees.