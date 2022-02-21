Kremlin Not Ruling Possible Contacts Between Putin, Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The Kremlin is not ruling out possible contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, we do not rule it out.

If necessary, of course, the presidents of Russia and the United States can at any time decide on contacts, either a phone (conversation) or a personal (meeting). That will be their decision," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman mentioned that it is too early to talk about organizing face-to-face meetings.

In addition, Peskov said that there is an understanding on talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and possible contacts with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.