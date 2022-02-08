Western countries have not shown their readiness yet to take into account Russia's security concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Western countries have not shown their readiness yet to take into account Russia's security concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

During the meeting of the Russian and French leaders on Monday, Vladimir Putin expressed regret that the responses of the US and NATO to Russia's security proposals are secondary and do not address fundamental issues.

Therefore, this topic remains open, Peskov told reporters when asked whether the proposals of Emmanuel Macron made at the meeting will contribute to deescalation of the situation and whether they meet Russia's security concerns.

"So far, of course, we cannot state that any real solutions are being probed, we do not feel yet the readiness and do not see the readiness of our Western counterparts to take into account our concerns," Peskov added.