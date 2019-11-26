Kremlin Not Skeptical About Possible Putin-Trump Meeting - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Kremlin is not skeptical about the possibility for Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A source in Russian diplomatic circles told Sputnik earlier in the day that Moscow was in general skeptical about the prospects of holding such a meeting in the near future, since the situation was becoming "only worse" after every meeting, and Trump had "his hands tied."

"No," Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin agreed with such a stand.