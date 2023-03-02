Kremlin Not Sure If Attack in Bryansk Region Will Impact Status of Special Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he does not know yet whether the attack in the Bryansk region will have an impact on the change in the status of the special military operation.

Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one. There is no information regarding the number of people in the Ukrainian sabotage group that penetrated into Russia's Bryansk region or the number of hostages, Yulia Starovoitova, the press secretary of the governor, added.

"I do not know, cannot say yet," Peskov told reporters.