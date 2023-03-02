UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Sure If Attack In Bryansk Region Will Impact Status Of Special Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Kremlin Not Sure If Attack in Bryansk Region Will Impact Status of Special Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he does not know yet whether the attack in the Bryansk region will have an impact on the change in the status of the special military operation.

Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one. There is no information regarding the number of people in the Ukrainian sabotage group that penetrated into Russia's Bryansk region or the number of hostages, Yulia Starovoitova, the press secretary of the governor, added.

"I do not know, cannot say yet," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Attack Governor Russia Bryansk Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

30 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

60 minutes ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

2 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.