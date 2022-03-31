MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Kremlin is not taking any steps, including legal action, in connection with the statement by South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov about plans for a referendum on joining Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bibilov said that South Ossetia's strategic goal is to join Russia and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future. Earlier in Thursday, he said that Tskhinvali is in consultations with Moscow on holding the referendum.

"I cannot express any position, we have not taken any legal or other actions in this regard, but at the same time, in this case, we are talking about expressing the opinion of the people of South Ossetia, we treat them with respect," Peskov told reporters.