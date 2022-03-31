UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Taking Any Steps Over Tskhinvali's Plans To Hold Referendum On Joining Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Not Taking Any Steps Over Tskhinvali's Plans to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Kremlin is not taking any steps, including legal action, in connection with the statement by South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov about plans for a referendum on joining Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bibilov said that South Ossetia's strategic goal is to join Russia and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future. Earlier in Thursday, he said that Tskhinvali is in consultations with Moscow on holding the referendum.

"I cannot express any position, we have not taken any legal or other actions in this regard, but at the same time, in this case, we are talking about expressing the opinion of the people of South Ossetia, we treat them with respect," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tskhinvali Same

Recent Stories

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's politic ..

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

35 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

56 minutes ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

58 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

1 hour ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

1 hour ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.