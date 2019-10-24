UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Kremlin is not thinking about a potential successor for President Vladimir Putin, there is a lot of hard work going on and plenty of time before the election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"You have said correctly that there is still a lot of time before the presidential election. We are at an early stage of the presidential cycle. So nobody is thinking about that right now, everyone is working hard, which you can see for yourself," Peskov told reporters, when asked how many potential successors there were considering that there was still a lot of time before the end of a presidential term.

