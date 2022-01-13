(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia does not understand calls to Moscow to deescalate against the background of NATO's remakrs about expansion and requests for an increase in the contingent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We hear statements from NATO that NATO will expand further.

We hear statements by American representatives who are inviting new countries into NATO, I mean Finland, Sweden ... What do we need to deescalate against this background? If NATO wants to dictate to us how and where to move our armed forces on the Russian territory, this is hardly possible. We are talking about the Russian territory ” Russia does not move its armed forces across the territory of other states. This is also a very important point," Peskov told reporters.