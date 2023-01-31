UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Notes 'Aggressive Attitude' Of Baltic States, Poland Aimed At Confrontation

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Kremlin Notes 'Aggressive Attitude' of Baltic States, Poland Aimed at Confrontation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Baltic States and Poland appear ready to do everything to increase confrontation with Russia, with little concern for the consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Baltic States and Poland appear ready to do everything to increase confrontation with Russia, with little concern for the consequences.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said earlier in the day that NATO countries should stop drawing "red lines" and supply Ukraine with fighter jets and long-range missiles.

"In general, we see a very aggressive attitude of the representatives of the Baltic countries, Poland. They are obviously ready to do everything to provoke further confrontation, perhaps with little thought of the consequences," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that it is unfortunate that leaders of large European countries do not play a balancing role and ignore statements of "such representatives with extremist inclinations."

Peskov also noted the increasing engagement of Western countries in the Ukrainian conflict.

"The degree of involvement is growing. We take this into account. Again this will not change the course of events," the spokesman said.

Last week, Ukraine's allies decided to supply Kiev with more weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems. Moscow has condemned foreign military assistance to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vehicles Kiev Poland

Recent Stories

ICP launches service of entry permit application f ..

ICP launches service of entry permit application for residents who stayed outsid ..

42 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega to ..

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega tournament for first time?

1 hour ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

6 minutes ago
 Brexit gloom prevails on UK's three-year anniversa ..

Brexit gloom prevails on UK's three-year anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Jimson Longiro ..

Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Jimson Longiro Mutai Navy visits NHQ

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman urges y ..

Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman urges youth to focus on performance n ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.