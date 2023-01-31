Kremlin Notes 'Aggressive Attitude' of Baltic States, Poland Aimed at Confrontation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Baltic States and Poland appear ready to do everything to increase confrontation with Russia, with little concern for the consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Baltic States and Poland appear ready to do everything to increase confrontation with Russia, with little concern for the consequences.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said earlier in the day that NATO countries should stop drawing "red lines" and supply Ukraine with fighter jets and long-range missiles.

"In general, we see a very aggressive attitude of the representatives of the Baltic countries, Poland. They are obviously ready to do everything to provoke further confrontation, perhaps with little thought of the consequences," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that it is unfortunate that leaders of large European countries do not play a balancing role and ignore statements of "such representatives with extremist inclinations."

Peskov also noted the increasing engagement of Western countries in the Ukrainian conflict.

"The degree of involvement is growing. We take this into account. Again this will not change the course of events," the spokesman said.

Last week, Ukraine's allies decided to supply Kiev with more weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems. Moscow has condemned foreign military assistance to Kiev.