UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Notes Difficult Situation With CIS Residents Stuck In Russia Due To Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:18 PM

Kremlin Notes Difficult Situation With CIS Residents Stuck in Russia Due to Pandemic

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted on Friday that the situation with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) citizens who cannot leave Russia because of the COVID-19 pandemic is quite difficult, at the same time pointing to coordination efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted on Friday that the situation with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) citizens who cannot leave Russia because of the COVID-19 pandemic is quite difficult, at the same time pointing to coordination efforts.

"The response center is well aware of it. The Russian side is doing everything possible in terms of coordinating its effort with colleagues in relevant countries. Of course, the situation is quite tough, we know this," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Same

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

15 minutes ago

All NGOs have to ensure renewal of registration af ..

59 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Refuses to Comment on Fa ..

1 minute ago

Dutch report new coronavirus infection on mink far ..

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 responds to over 6,500 emergency incid ..

1 minute ago

Commission issues public notice in Amir Tahkalay c ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.