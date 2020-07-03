Kremlin Notes Difficult Situation With CIS Residents Stuck in Russia Due to Pandemic

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted on Friday that the situation with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) citizens who cannot leave Russia because of the COVID-19 pandemic is quite difficult, at the same time pointing to coordination efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted on Friday that the situation with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) citizens who cannot leave Russia because of the COVID-19 pandemic is quite difficult, at the same time pointing to coordination efforts.

"The response center is well aware of it. The Russian side is doing everything possible in terms of coordinating its effort with colleagues in relevant countries. Of course, the situation is quite tough, we know this," Peskov told reporters.