Kremlin Notes Importance of Fighting Disinformation on COVID-19 Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday it was necessary to fight disinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic but not at the cost of restricting access to reliable data.

"It is necessary to decisively fight all sorts of fake information ... But, of course, it should in no way limit [access to] eligible and objective information.

This is very important," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the decision of Federal communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to restrict access to an article published by a health care magazine on calculations of social security compensations paid to hospitals for treating coronavirus patients.

The spokesman further referred the question to Roskomnadzor.

Russia has so far confirmed 99,399 cases of COVID-19 and with the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 972 people, according to the Health Ministry.