UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Notes Importance Of Fighting Disinformation On COVID-19 Situation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:05 PM

Kremlin Notes Importance of Fighting Disinformation on COVID-19 Situation

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday it was necessary to fight disinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic but not at the cost of restricting access to reliable data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday it was necessary to fight disinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic but not at the cost of restricting access to reliable data.

"It is necessary to decisively fight all sorts of fake information ... But, of course, it should in no way limit [access to] eligible and objective information.

This is very important," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the decision of Federal communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to restrict access to an article published by a health care magazine on calculations of social security compensations paid to hospitals for treating coronavirus patients.

The spokesman further referred the question to Roskomnadzor.

Russia has so far confirmed 99,399 cases of COVID-19 and with the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 972 people, according to the Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

#ShareLoveWithOPPO and get a chance to Win the Bes ..

4 minutes ago

EU Commission Approves Germany's Economic Support ..

5 minutes ago

Species on Russian 'Noah's Arc' Biosatellite to Be ..

5 minutes ago

Palestine, Saudi Arabia Must Prolong 'Brotherly' R ..

26 minutes ago

Imran Nazir was more talented than Indian Sehwag: ..

38 minutes ago

Indian police beat up quarantined people in IOK

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.