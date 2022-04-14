UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Notes Malicious Activity In Cyberspace Originating In US, Says Moscow Takes Action

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Kremlin Notes Malicious Activity in Cyberspace Originating in US, Says Moscow Takes Action

There is malicious activity in cyberspace originating in the United States, and Moscow is taking actions to protect the country from cyberattacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) There is malicious activity in cyberspace originating in the United States, and Moscow is taking actions to protect the country from cyberattacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The White House said earlier this week that President Joe Biden had renewed the Declaration of National Emergency in connection with Russia's alleged interference with the electoral processes of the United States and other "harmful activities."

"It is well known that there is currently harmful activity in cyberspace originating in the United States. And, of course, we are constantly taking measures in all relevant areas to protect against such attacks. They, in fact, constantly come from there, including from the territory of the United States," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia can respond with mirror measures and also declare a state of emergency in connection with harmful activities of the US.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia White House United States All From

Recent Stories

13 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

13 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

45 seconds ago
 U.S. agricultural futures rise

U.S. agricultural futures rise

47 seconds ago
 3.18mn to vote in NA-33 Hangu by-election

3.18mn to vote in NA-33 Hangu by-election

48 seconds ago
 Sehat Sahulat Programme services continue: Spokesm ..

Sehat Sahulat Programme services continue: Spokesman

50 seconds ago
 Papua New Guinea Police Arrest 19 People Involved ..

Papua New Guinea Police Arrest 19 People Involved in Bloody Ethnic Clashes - Com ..

2 minutes ago
 Man kills brother over domestic issue

Man kills brother over domestic issue

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.