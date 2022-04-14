Kremlin Notes Malicious Activity in Cyberspace Originating in US, Says Moscow Takes Action

There is malicious activity in cyberspace originating in the United States, and Moscow is taking actions to protect the country from cyberattacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) There is malicious activity in cyberspace originating in the United States, and Moscow is taking actions to protect the country from cyberattacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The White House said earlier this week that President Joe Biden had renewed the Declaration of National Emergency in connection with Russia's alleged interference with the electoral processes of the United States and other "harmful activities."

"It is well known that there is currently harmful activity in cyberspace originating in the United States. And, of course, we are constantly taking measures in all relevant areas to protect against such attacks. They, in fact, constantly come from there, including from the territory of the United States," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia can respond with mirror measures and also declare a state of emergency in connection with harmful activities of the US.