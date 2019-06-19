Kremlin Notes Minsk Agreements Implementation Stagnating, Favors Adjusting Positions

The Kremlin notes that implementation of the Minsk agreements on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine is stagnating and favors adjusting positions at consultations of Normandy Four countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Kremlin notes that implementation of the Minsk agreements on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine is stagnating and favors adjusting positions at consultations of Normandy Four countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Normandy Four group, focusing on settling the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

"We should adjust positions and understand where we are. There has been a long break in our communication. [We note] complete stagnation in Minsk agreements implementation, so we should first jointly adjust positions and understand where we are," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the meeting of Normandy Four states advisers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that the advisers' meeting, set to pave the way for talks of Normandy Four leaders, would be held on July 12.