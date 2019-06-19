UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Notes Minsk Agreements Implementation Stagnating, Favors Adjusting Positions

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:35 PM

Kremlin Notes Minsk Agreements Implementation Stagnating, Favors Adjusting Positions

The Kremlin notes that implementation of the Minsk agreements on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine is stagnating and favors adjusting positions at consultations of Normandy Four countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Kremlin notes that implementation of the Minsk agreements on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine is stagnating and favors adjusting positions at consultations of Normandy Four countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Normandy Four group, focusing on settling the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

"We should adjust positions and understand where we are. There has been a long break in our communication. [We note] complete stagnation in Minsk agreements implementation, so we should first jointly adjust positions and understand where we are," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the meeting of Normandy Four states advisers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that the advisers' meeting, set to pave the way for talks of Normandy Four leaders, would be held on July 12.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Angela Merkel July

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif demands 50% raise in salaries of go ..

41 seconds ago

Chinese company trapping Pakistanis into investmen ..

10 minutes ago

Father, son killed over enmity in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

KP govt allocated over Rs7bn for Peshawar's hospit ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR appoints Kenyan singer as goodwill ambassado ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan making significant progress in fight agai ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.