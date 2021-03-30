Kremlin Notes Need to Prevent US-Russia Ties From Deteriorating Further, Start Dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Moscow believes that it is necessary to prevent the Russian-US relations from deteriorating further and start a dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on President Vladimir Putin's reaction to US leader Joe Biden's harsh remarks about him.

Earlier in March, Biden said in an interview with the ABC news that Putin would have to "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he replied in the affirmative. Putin reacted by saying that he would just "wish him well" and invited Biden to hold live talks on March 19 or March 22.

"The essence of his reaction comes down to the initiative to talk, which was left unanswered by the US side.

From our point of view, the main thing now is not to let the relationship continue a downward spiral. And so much harm has been caused to them, they need to be revived somehow. So we have to start talking," Peskov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, given the current unprecedented downturn in bilateral relations, it would be interesting to understand what and how the presidents are talking about. Putin already expressed readiness for such communication, Peskov noted.

"But here, it is impossible to make a decision for the second side," the official added.