UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Notes Need To Prevent US-Russia Ties From Deteriorating Further, Start Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Kremlin Notes Need to Prevent US-Russia Ties From Deteriorating Further, Start Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Moscow believes that it is necessary to prevent the Russian-US relations from deteriorating further and start a dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on President Vladimir Putin's reaction to US leader Joe Biden's harsh remarks about him.

Earlier in March, Biden said in an interview with the ABC news that Putin would have to "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he replied in the affirmative. Putin reacted by saying that he would just "wish him well" and invited Biden to hold live talks on March 19 or March 22.

"The essence of his reaction comes down to the initiative to talk, which was left unanswered by the US side.

From our point of view, the main thing now is not to let the relationship continue a downward spiral. And so much harm has been caused to them, they need to be revived somehow. So we have to start talking," Peskov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, given the current unprecedented downturn in bilateral relations, it would be interesting to understand what and how the presidents are talking about. Putin already expressed readiness for such communication, Peskov noted.

"But here, it is impossible to make a decision for the second side," the official added.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Price March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Lebanon reports 1,277 new coronavirus cases

17 minutes ago

OPPO's F19 Pro Live Stream First Sale on Daraz is ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Press: Finding fairness in a world of vaccine ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 30, 2021 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Crown Prince&#039 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.