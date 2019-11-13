UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Notes Positive Dynamics In Normandy Four Summit Preparations

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Kremlin Notes Positive Dynamics in Normandy Four Summit Preparations

The Kremlin sees positive dynamics in preparations for arranging a new Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Kremlin sees positive dynamics in preparations for arranging a new Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We register positive dynamics in a range of directions of the preparations for the Normandy-format [summit]," Peskov told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said in late October that the preliminary time frame of the next summit had been agreed on, without revealing the exact date.

Related Topics

October

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

27 minutes ago

Umar Akmal, Usman Salahuddin hit half-centuries

46 minutes ago

JUI-F to widen its protest across the country

50 minutes ago

Dubai College of Tourism, Expo Generation Programm ..

59 minutes ago

AJK president hails Erdogan for supporting Kashmir ..

30 seconds ago

Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2019 p ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.