Kremlin Notes Positive Dynamics in Normandy Four Summit Preparations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Kremlin sees positive dynamics in preparations for arranging a new Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We register positive dynamics in a range of directions of the preparations for the Normandy-format [summit]," Peskov told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said in late October that the preliminary time frame of the next summit had been agreed on, without revealing the exact date.