Kremlin Notes Positive Dynamics In Normandy Four Summit Preparations
Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:13 PM
The Kremlin sees positive dynamics in preparations for arranging a new Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday
"We register positive dynamics in a range of directions of the preparations for the Normandy-format [summit]," Peskov told reporters.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said in late October that the preliminary time frame of the next summit had been agreed on, without revealing the exact date.