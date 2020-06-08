Kremlin Notes Predominant Support for Amendments to National Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed on Monday to predominant support for the amendments to the national constitution, commenting on political parties that do not favor the amendments.

Russia's United Democratic Party Yabloko insists on the need to boycott the vote on the amendments, and the� Communist Party of the Russian Federation has called on people to vote against the proposed changes to the main body of law.

"You know it is very much important for the president to see our people voting, to see our citizens supporting the amendments," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the amendments will come into force only if they are supported by the people, Peskov recalled.

"As of now, the situation certainly indicates predominant support for the set of amendments," Peskov said, adding that polls show this as well.

"We know that major political forces in our country ... support the amendments. But there are parties that enjoy less support of the population, they can express different points of view, it is not our business to anyhow asses it. We are guided by the fact that most of the amendments were initiated by the people are are supported by the people," Peskov said.