MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Kremlin takes note of Kiev's statements that are not compliant with the agreement that the Minsk accords for settling the Donbas crisis have no alternatives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"You know that effort is being made at the level of heads of states' aides, as it has been decided at the level of the Foreign Ministry. This effort will continue, we take note of certain statements, including from Kiev, which are not compliant with the confirmation of the lack of alternatives to the Minsk agreements, enshrined in the document signed in Paris," Peskov told reporters.