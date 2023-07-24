Open Menu

Kremlin Offers Condolences To Family, Friends Of Ria Novosti Correspondent Zhuravlev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin Offers Condolences to Family, Friends of Ria Novosti Correspondent Zhuravlev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Kremlin offers deep condolences to family and friends of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a RIA Novosti war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We all offer deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and friends. We wish a speedy recovery to others who were injured as a result of this attack," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin also offers condolences to Ria Novosti and all reporters, the spokesman added.

"This is a deliberate attack on journalists, and, of course, the responsibility for this lies with the Kiev regime," Peskov said.

