Kremlin Official Advised US Ambassador to Go to Washington for Consultations - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan that he should go and hold consultations in Washington with the US leadership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In Washington, too, something incomprehensible sometimes occurs, at least not entirely comprehensible. Therefore, today Yuri Ushakov recommended that Ambassador Sullivan also go to his capital and hold detailed, serious consultations there," Lavrov told reporters.

The statement comes a day after the Biden administration imposed a wide array of new sanctions on Russia.

Lavrov said a statement with Russia's response measures will be issued soon.

"Shortly after the press conference, we will issue a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlining the measures that the Russian president approved in response to the absolutely unfriendly, unprovoked actions announced by Washington against the Russian Federation, our citizens, individuals, legal entities, and financial system," he said.