UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Official Advised US Ambassador To Go To Washington For Consultations - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:41 PM

Kremlin Official Advised US Ambassador to Go to Washington for Consultations - Lavrov

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan that he should go and hold consultations in Washington with the US leadership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan that he should go and hold consultations in Washington with the US leadership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In Washington, too, something incomprehensible sometimes occurs, at least not entirely comprehensible. Therefore, today Yuri Ushakov recommended that Ambassador Sullivan also go to his capital and hold detailed, serious consultations there," Lavrov told reporters.

The statement comes a day after the Biden administration imposed a wide array of new sanctions on Russia.

Lavrov said a statement with Russia's response measures will be issued soon.

"Shortly after the press conference, we will issue a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlining the measures that the Russian president approved in response to the absolutely unfriendly, unprovoked actions announced by Washington against the Russian Federation, our citizens, individuals, legal entities, and financial system," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington From

Recent Stories

Videos pile pressure on US police over racism, kil ..

2 minutes ago

Official cars of IG NHMP, other officers to patrol ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny ally jailed for two years for 'extremist' ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Prosecutor's Office Files Lawsuit to Recogn ..

5 minutes ago

Goosen to quit Montpellier for Bulls

5 minutes ago

Fate of Open Skies Treaty 'Hangs in The Balance' - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.