Kremlin Official Kozak, Normandy Format Advisers to Discuss Donbas Crisis in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The deputy head of the Kremlin administration, Dmitry Kozak, has arrived in the German capital of Berlin to take part in the meeting of political advisers of the Normandy Four countries, the Russian Embassy in Germany said on Friday.

A source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik that the talks would focus on "a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the Minsk agreements, most importantly, measures for political settlement of the conflict."

This is Kozak's second working visit to Berlin over the past 1.5 months. Russia's chief negotiator on Ukraine paid a one-day visit to the city in mid-May, he held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's aide, Jan Hecker. Kozak told reporters after the meeting that agreement had been reached on further steps toward peace in Donbas.