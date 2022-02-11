Kremlin Official Says Kiev Manipulating Germany, France by Proposing Absurd Ideas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak on Friday said that Germany and France, by supporting Ukraine's absurd proposals, are being manipulated by Kiev.

"Unfortunately... Ukraine is manipulating Germany and France, in turn, Germany and France gladly succumb to these manipulations, support absolutely absurd ideas and proposals at any cost, even getting into silly positions... Trying to elude in order not to fulfill their obligations," Kozak told a briefing after the Normandy Four talks in Berlin.

He added that Moscow considers this situation "regrettable."

Kozak highlighted Kiev's stance on holding talks directly with the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, saying that Ukraine is ready to talk with the republics only through mediators, such as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). At the same time, he noted, that Ukraine stands for resolving all issues via the Normandy Four format, which is also "impossible" given that there are no documents or agreements.