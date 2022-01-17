Russia, like the United States, is considering different scenarios for the development of the situation in the event of further escalation over Ukraine but believes that there should be less than 18 of them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russia, like the United States, is considering different scenarios for the development of the situation in the event of further escalation over Ukraine but believes that there should be less than 18 of them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The United States has developed 18 different scenarios for action in the event of an escalation around Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"We know that Nuland has 18 scenarios. We are considering different scenarios, we believe that there should be much fewer of them because the formulation of the question is extremely correct in our country, there is no need to make it complicated, which is not so complicated. The question is extremely direct and extremely specific," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow hopes that the US will manage to "formulate something in writing" this week, he added.