UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On 18 Options Of US Response To Russia's Actions: We Also Eye Different Scenarios

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Kremlin on 18 Options of US Response to Russia's Actions: We Also Eye Different Scenarios

Russia, like the United States, is considering different scenarios for the development of the situation in the event of further escalation over Ukraine but believes that there should be less than 18 of them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russia, like the United States, is considering different scenarios for the development of the situation in the event of further escalation over Ukraine but believes that there should be less than 18 of them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The United States has developed 18 different scenarios for action in the event of an escalation around Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"We know that Nuland has 18 scenarios. We are considering different scenarios, we believe that there should be much fewer of them because the formulation of the question is extremely correct in our country, there is no need to make it complicated, which is not so complicated. The question is extremely direct and extremely specific," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow hopes that the US will manage to "formulate something in writing" this week, he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Victoria United States Event

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai Run is back by popular demand, Run ..

Expo 2020 Dubai Run is back by popular demand, Run 2 of iconic event takes place ..

4 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

55 seconds ago
 US Joining Russia-Ukraine Talks on Bilateral Issue ..

US Joining Russia-Ukraine Talks on Bilateral Issues Unnecessary - Dmitry Peskov

57 seconds ago
 Japan to Increase Defense Capabilities to Counter ..

Japan to Increase Defense Capabilities to Counter Emerging Challenges - Prime Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Not Following Poroshenko's Return to Kiev

Kremlin Not Following Poroshenko's Return to Kiev

10 minutes ago
 Wealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, ..

Wealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Dro ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.