Kremlin On 1st Day Of Putin-Xi Talks: Serious Conversation, Exchange Of Views Took Place

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin on 1st Day of Putin-Xi Talks: Serious Conversation, Exchange of Views Took Place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the first day of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, that a very serious conversation and a thorough exchange of views took place.

The leaders held an informal meeting on Monday as part of Xi's state visit to Russia.

"It is obvious that a very detailed exchange of views, a serious conversation took place in the informal part," Peskov told reporters.

The official also restrained from giving any assessment to the talks and commenting on whether Putin will accept Xi's invitation to visit China.

