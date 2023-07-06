Kremlin on Abduction of Russian Woman in Iraq: Foreign Ministry Taking Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he does not have information about the abduction of a Russian woman in Iraq and will turn to the Foreign Ministry that is protecting the interests of Russians abroad.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a citizen of Russia and Israel, Elizaveta Tsurkova, went missing a few months ago and had been taken hostage by the Shiite militias as a Hezbollah hostage in Iraq.

"No, we do not have such information. We will definitely ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Because measures to protect interests are usually taken through our diplomatic departments," Peskov told reporters.