Kremlin On Aid For Donbas: We Cannot Be Indifferent As Ukraine Rejects Region

Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin on Aid for Donbas: We Cannot Be Indifferent As Ukraine Rejects Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russia cannot be indifferent to the fate of Donas residents, as the region is rejected by Ukraine and subject to blockading, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, explaining why Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would boost assistance to the breakaway region.

"Do not forget that the region is absolutely rejected by Ukraine and it lives for years under harsh blockading by its own homeland ... In these conditions and given that many Russian-speaking people live there, Russia cannot be indifferent and it will not be indifferent to the fates of the people, like the president has said. So, Russia will certainly provide assistance to this people, this is is what the president meant," Peskov said at a briefing.

