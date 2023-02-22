Kremlin on Alleged Chinese Arms Supplies to Russia: Beijing Resolutely Denies This

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Beijing has resolutely denied allegations about China's plans to help Russia with the supply of weapons, and there is nothing to add to the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that China mulled the possibility of providing "lethal" military assistance to Russia, including either weapons or ammunition.

Until now, he said, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with only "non-lethal" support. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the United States, not China, was pumping the Ukraine conflict with arms.

"I do not think I can respond more vividly on this topic than the Chinese representatives have already done. They have already answered these questions, they resolutely refuted it. There is nothing to add here," Peksov told reporters.