Kremlin on Alleged New Mobilization Wave: Telegram Channels Should Not Be Trusted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Information on Telegram channels should not be trusted, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports about an alleged upcoming new wave of mobilization in Russia.

"Everything on this subject has been said many times in the same Telegram channels.

There is no need to attach such importance to Telegram channels in general," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian authorities should remain the Primary source on mobilization, the official added.