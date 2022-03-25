UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Alleged Phosphorus Bombs Use By Russia: Moscow Never Breached Int'l Conventions

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Kremlin on Alleged Phosphorus Bombs Use by Russia: Moscow Never Breached Int'l Conventions

Russia has never violated international conventions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia allegedly used phosphorus bombs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russia has never violated international conventions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia allegedly used phosphorus bombs.

"Russia has never violated international conventions, we still recommend contacting the Ministry of Defense for details," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

>