MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russia has never violated international conventions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia allegedly used phosphorus bombs.

