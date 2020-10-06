UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Assad's Claim About Mercenaries In Karabakh: We Study All Statements By Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:21 PM

Kremlin on Assad's Claim About Mercenaries in Karabakh: We Study All Statements by Leaders

The Kremlin studies closely all the statements made by heads of state, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Syrian President Bashar Assad's confirmation of Syrian mercenaries' activities in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kremlin studies closely all the statements made by heads of state, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Syrian President Bashar Assad's confirmation of Syrian mercenaries' activities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that Damascus had enough "indicators" to be convinced that Turkey had deployed terrorists from Syria and other countries to Nagorno-Karabakh. Assad also expressed the belief that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was "the main instigator and initiator" of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"We thoroughly study all the statements by heads of state," Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin had taken note of Assad's statements.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Damascus Tayyip Erdogan All From

Recent Stories

Inter Part-II Special COVID-19 Exam to start from ..

16 seconds ago

Mexico announces $14B package to help revive econo ..

18 seconds ago

All U19 players tested negative for COVID-19 in se ..

19 seconds ago

Six kg hash seized;two arrested

21 seconds ago

COVID-19 deaths in South Africa exceed 17,000

3 minutes ago

Navalny Says 'Feeling Better Each Day' in 1st Vide ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.