MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kremlin studies closely all the statements made by heads of state, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Syrian President Bashar Assad's confirmation of Syrian mercenaries' activities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that Damascus had enough "indicators" to be convinced that Turkey had deployed terrorists from Syria and other countries to Nagorno-Karabakh. Assad also expressed the belief that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was "the main instigator and initiator" of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"We thoroughly study all the statements by heads of state," Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin had taken note of Assad's statements.