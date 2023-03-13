- Home
Kremlin On Assad's Possible Visit To Moscow: Will Be Announced In Due Time
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Moscow will provide all information about the visit of Syrian President Bashar Assad to Russia in due time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We will inform you in due time," Peskov told a briefing.
